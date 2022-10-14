The 2022 championship is now archived, from a sporting point of view, with the victory of Max Verstappen. For the Red Bull the last four races of the championship could therefore be a testing ground in view of 2023, but the Milton Keynes team does not want to risk attracting further attention to themselves after the storm of the budget cap. The RB18, therefore, will remain essentially the same until Abu Dhabi. The violation of the spending limits of 2021 (145 million dollars) is indeed a large stain of paint on the canvas, and also for this reason now the reigning world champions must consider all the necessary steps also to avoid further compromising the image.

In addition, bringing a development in the last few races, even if you have money available – an issue that for Red Bull is better not to face -, could even be counterproductive. If they didn’t work, valuable resources would be wasted. If they worked, the teams would have all winter to try to “copy” the solution or at least they would be able to expect the development dynamics of Red Bull.

According to Rob MarshallAdrian Newey’s right-hand man, the team’s focus is on 2023: “There are still some minimal things to do, but there will be no major updates between now and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix“, These are his words to the podcast F1 Nation. Chief Engineer Paul echoed him Monaghan: “We wanted to introduce the latest update at the start of a non-European weekend, so we chose Singapore. For the rest, Is it worth the cost of producing and shipping the parts for the expected return on the ride? And if you take it to Abu Dhabi, you give your competitors an indication of what we could bring for 2023. In short, there are many factors that come into play in the decision-making process when you have to think about bringing development at the end of the season.“.