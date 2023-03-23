“Everyone in the team is happy, but I’m not. I’m not here to finish second. When the fight for the world title turns out to be between two cars, you have to make sure they’re reliable.”. Max Verstappen expressed his disappointment at the press conference after the technical knockout of the Qualifications which basically offered Sergio Perez the victory, the fifth in his career, on a silver platter. In fact, the Dutchman, engaged in the comeback despite the entry of the Safety Car, found himself with almost six seconds to make up once he finished in second position, an impossible margin to fill on a track without tire degradation, a street circuit on which Checo he always exalted himself (four of his victories out of five came in Baku, Monaco, Singapore and Jeddah).

Two weekends with a few too many problems

Verstappen at the press conference he added that he has encountered dynamics that he has not digested well since he demands very high quality standards. In Bahrain, in the first free practice sessions, his Red Bull RB19 understeered too much, very different from the one driven in the tests. In Jeddah, on the other hand, after always keeping Perez at a distance in free practice, the transmission shaft failed in Q2. Sufficient alarm bells to push Verstappen to come out in the open at the press conference expressing his disappointment.

Derby Red Bull, the answer from Verstappen and Perez

Faced with the question of how they would live an internal struggle in Red Bull for the conquest of the 2023 title – a scenario that takes the clock back to 2010 when the rivals were Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber but not ‘exclusively’ – Max Verstappen has answered like this: “If it will be a fight between us at Red Bull, the question is very simple. We are allowed to run among ourselves and therefore the best will be up front“. Sergio Perez’s answer is a little more articulated: “If the season were to take this turn it would be great because it would mean that the team will have achieved a large margin against the competition“.