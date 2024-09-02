Verstappen is no longer enough

The sixth place obtained in Monza represents for Max Verstappen his worst result of the season – on par with Monaco – in a race in which he managed to reach the checkered flag. The Dutchman’s only retirement of 2024 came in the third GP of the year, in Australia. But if at that moment Red Bull seemed to be in complete control of the championship, now the reality seems very different.

The Red Bull team’s crisis certainly didn’t start with Sunday’s Italian GP, ​​but in Monza for the first time not even Verstappenwith his immense talent, he was able to patch up the problems of the RB20The three-time world champion is certainly not a man for diplomatic speeches, nor has he ever shown any particular interest in sugarcoating difficult moments.

The RB20 “monster”

So here are some of his post-race statements to the press, never so direct and biting in highlighting the problems of his single-seater, which are the certification of the dramatic sporting moment in which the Milton Keynes team finds itself. “We transformed a dominant car into a monster in a matter of months”was the summary of Hasselt’s #1. And, thinking about Baku, its expectations are not exactly the rosiest.

“The car is really bad at the moment and Before Baku we have a lot of work to do to substantially change the entire car” said Verstappen. Hearing these words makes you think back to the 2022 Australian GP, ​​when after two retirements in three races he said that to recover the 46 points that at that time separated him from Leclerc it would be necessary to “45 GP“. Things would have gone very differently that year: who knows, maybe this time too Max’s outburst could have a ‘beneficial’ effect on a team apparently in disarray.