Ahead in the standings, behind in performance

The Red Bull Team is continuing to dominate the Formula 1 world rankings also in 2024, but compared to the recent past It is clear that the competition has come closer to the Milton Keynes team. Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have all managed to win at least one GP in this first half of the season, with the Silver Arrows coming off two consecutive victories and McLaren having the chance to score many more victories if only they had been able to have – in some circumstances – better execution and a little more luck.

Backwards from the beginning of the year

A confirmation of the fact that the RB20 is not in top form at the moment he gave it to her anyway Max Verstappenwho with his impressive consistency of performance has kept the team afloat in recent weeks: “At the beginning of the year I felt really good with the car. – explained the reigning champion, highlighting a worsening of his sensations while driving – driving the car was even more natural to me than the previous year, which was positive. But then I would say that after a few races, with the competition getting closer, the car had some messy weekends and it became harder to get it to work“.

The battle of development

The Dutchman, however, does not want his team to ‘surrender’ in this battle for developments that in recent months have partially changed the balance of power on the grid: “If you look at the situation realistically, the other teams have made greater progress.. This is very clear. – commented Verstappen – but I know my team is pushing hard to find the performance. These cars are very complicated, but we need to find more performance. Of course, being the team leader, we have less time to spend on the wind tunnel and everything. I’m not using that as an excuse, because I don’t want to think that way. But it’s the reality that we have less time. We try to do our best“.