Red Bull crisis? Sainz is skeptical

A four-man sprint in the last five laps, with three teams involved. Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton squeezed everything they had into the finale of the Singapore Grand Prix and the race at Marina Bay was undoubtedly gripping and exciting as has often happened in 2022, but not in 2023 .

The ‘fault’ lies with Red Bull, too superior to the competition and sometimes capable of excelling even where the characteristics of the track do not enhance the philosophy behind the RB19. In Monaco, for example, Red Bull managed to win on a track that was indigestible for the car built by the Milton Keynes team, but in Singapore, however, the antidote to the edges of Marina Bay has not been found. In the press conference, Carlos Sainz explained that he expects Red Bull to be back at the top from Suzuka onwards and that what happened last weekend would be ‘normal’ if their rivals found those tenths that currently separate them from Red Bull.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Red Bulls win the last few races of the season again – Sainz’s words- – I think Singapore gave us the chance to win and we did it, but I think Red Bull will be ahead of everyone again for the rest of the season and will be very, very, very, very difficult to beat. It would be great for F1 if Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston were two or three tenths faster at every race, to be on par with Red Bull, especially on pace on Sunday. I think this year’s races would be incredible and that there would be eight drivers fighting for wins, a bit like we saw in Singapore with four or five drivers fighting for wins on a street circuit. This shows the potential that F1 has to create an incredible spectacle. It’s equally true that if Red Bull got the car right this year and did an extraordinary job, it deserves to win everything it’s winning. I’m dreaming a little about what F1 could be if we all recovered a little from Red Bull, about this second part of the season and about next year.”