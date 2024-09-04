Marko joins Verstappen

“I know the timing is the same, but the two things are not connected”. Max Verstappen over the Monza weekend he declared that the crisis of the Red Bull RB20 cannot be explained simply by indicating as the trigger the end of the collaboration between Adrian Newey and Red Bull Racing made official on May 1st (the aerodynamic wizard then continued to work on the RB17 project, a car then presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in June.

Also Helmut Marko in his usual post-race column hosted by the newspaper speedweek.com reiterated that the two dynamics – Newey’s departure and the RB20 crisis – are not connected: “Among enthusiasts and insiders, the theory is circulating that our crisis is linked to Newey’s departure, but that’s not true. – Marko’s words – already in the spring Newey was no longer involved in all the details of the vehicle’s development. I’m not ‘devaluing’ the figure of Newey who is indisputable and has unmatched experience, but our problem lies elsewhere, not in his departure. It also happened to Mercedes and to a lesser extent to Ferrari, with these ground effect cars it is easy to make mistakes during development”.

“I remain optimistic and confident that we have a technical team capable of solving the problem. – added Marko – we need to find the balance of the first part of the season. In the last races we were lucky that Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari alternated on the top step of the podium, but we need to get back to being masters of our own destiny”.