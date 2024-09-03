by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, what a crisis

Raise your hand if you predicted a Red Bull in total crisis after the most dominant season in history. Yet the avalanche generated by the discussion between the “Marko clan” and the ownership that supported the team principal Christian Horner had pernicious consequences, which in Milton Keynes turned into heavy farewells and lost points.

It is impossible to quantify the impact that Adrian’s departures have had. Newey and Jonathan Wheatleybut there is no doubt that they had a weight on the harmony of the team and affected some certainties. In these moments at least the experience of the designer (who no longer works on the F1 car) would have been useful and helped the team to solve that puzzle that is tormenting Horner and the entire technical department.

Horner’s words

The same Horner he gave in to despair after the Monza GP (he finished in sixth and eighth place), speaking of a vicious circle to describe the situation of the RB20: “With the pace we had in the race, we will be under pressure in both World Championships. We need to turn this situation around very quickly.. I think this circuit has highlighted the shortcomings of our car compared to last year: on other tracks, a higher downforce maybe hides some of our problems with the balance, which just doesn’t work. And as soon as you get into that situation, you end up being harder on the tyres and compensating for the balance: to cure one problem you create another, so you end up in a vicious circle”.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is patient and is grateful for a few too many gifts from McLaren if his gap in the World Championship is still 62 points. The Dutchman, however, urged the team to react with very clear words both at the end of the Monza GP and in the interviews after the checkered flag: “Basically we have to change the whole car, we have transformed a dominant car into a monster“.