Red Bull in crisis at Monza

Charles Leclerc’s great day and the controversy over McLaren’s lack of team order, which inevitably helped Ferrari’s strategy, have partly Red Bull’s very subdued weekend overshadowed. The sixth place of a Max Verstappen never really able to fight for the podium – and who, by the way, has only collected two podiums in the last six races – is however one of the news of the Italian GP weekend in Monza. And if the Dutchman admitted that his RB20 has quickly transformed into “a monster” after having been a dominant car, also Gerhard Berger warned the Milton Keynes team of the risks to the rankings of both World Cups.

Gerhard Berger speaks

Indeed, thanks to a McLaren that failed to capitalize on the technical superiority shown in qualifying, Verstappen still limited the damage and lost only eight points to Lando Norris. The only (almost) positive note of an otherwise forgettable weekend.Practically – Berger explained to the microphones of Sky Germany – everything went wrong. Max is still one of the most special drivers on the grid. Usually he always manages to pull the chestnuts out of the fire, but even he can’t do much anymore.. If he couldn’t do it even in Holland, on his home circuit, then it should ring a big alarm bell for Red Bull. They need to find solutions that work as soon as possible.”.

Red Bull, is it all the fights’ fault?

In short, for the entire Monza weekend, the world champion had to fight at the wheel of a car that was only the fourth force on the track. Continuing like this, it could therefore be difficult not only to defend the now slim advantage in the Constructors’ championship (eight points over McLaren), but also the 62 points over Norris in the Drivers’ standings. Results that according to the former Ferrari, McLaren and Benetton driver should worry the top brass at Milton Keynes, who he says are responsible for what happened: “It could be said very clearly that all these arguments within Red Bull over the last six months have left scars.The dominant package is no longer the dominant one, but perhaps it is now good for a second or third place”.