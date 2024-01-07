The frantic search for the limit

“The problem would eventually have been to overcome it. It means we wouldn't have worked well“. As Helmut Marko commented in a cryptic manner on the indiscretions – reported by the newspaper motorsport.it – according to which the Red Bull RB20 chassis would have failed the frontal crash test. The Red Bull consultant – who did not deny the rumors – hinted that the search for the limit to the point of not passing this exam is not to be seen as a negative factor although now obviously in Milton Keynes it will be necessary to correct the aim to obtain the FIA homologation with a view to 2024 if the rumors were actually something more.

However, risk-taking in design is a trademark at Red Bull. The wizard of aerodynamics Adrian Neweyin fact, interviewed by the newspaper The-Race.com he underlined that there has already been targeted work on the front on the RB19: “We worked on the frame which already had a V shape – Newey's words – but we were a little more aggressive in the nose area. By deepening our knowledge of the cars, the aerodynamic load increased and this required greater management of the front wing.”

The operation to streamline the chassis and consequently the nose allowed Red Bull to open larger volumes, thus directing more powerful air vortices into the 'flare' area under the sides. Obviously combining the thinness of the muzzle with strength and rigidity is anything but a simple operation and the attempt to gain further space may have paid off during the crash tests.