Red Bull yellow

In less than a month Sauber and Williams will have already revealed the shapes and colors of the 2024 cars – both presentations are set for Monday 5 February – but the start of the new year has already been animated by rumors relating to the genesis of the single-seaters and their homologation . As reported by Motorsport.it there Red Bull would have failed the frontal crash test of the RB20 chassis.

F1-insider.com reached the Milton Keynes stable consultant Helmut Markofresh from renewal until 2026. The former driver did not deny the failure of the crash test by the Red Bull chassis, responding in a provocative manner. “If we had passed the first crash test then we would be faced with a problem. It means we wouldn't have worked well”Marko's words.

What is implied by Marko is the fact that from his point of view, immediately passing the crash test means not having risked enough in the quest to lighten the body as much as possible. The German newspaper, in fact, adds that Red Bull will now return to work for add an additional layer of carbon fibera solution that should give more robustness to the front part of the chassis, a practice now consolidated at Red Bull which has already solved other problems that emerged with previous models.