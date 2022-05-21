In 2020, F1 immediately called Racing Point on track in testing a ‘pink Mercedes’ as the car was in too many ways identical to the 2019 Mercedes, the W10. A fine of 400 thousand dollars to Lawrence Stroll’s stable and a 15 points in the Constructors’ standings for having in fact ‘copied’ in part the Mercedes, a ruling that at the end of the season cost the third place in the classification reserved for teams for the Pink Panthers and which led to the ban on so-called ‘reverse engineering’ in F1 from 2021, or to adopt solutions of opposing teams by studying them starting from images and photos.

Also in Barcelona this weekend another case of ‘plagiarism’ broke out involving the team of the Canadian tycoon, which now brings the Aston Martin brand onto the track in F1 from 2021. The AMR22 ‘B’ presented at Montmelò was immediately nicknamed a ‘Red Bull green‘given that the bellies of the car entrusted to Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll are really very similar to those that characterize the RB18 designed by Adrian Newey.

The FIA ​​has already given the green light and the ‘all regular’ to the new Aston Martin as during the inspection conducted at the Silverstone headquarters the emerald green team provided evidence that certified the fact that this project was in the wind tunnel since last November. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has made no secret of his indignation at what appears to be a clear theft of intellectual property urging the Federation to act firmly.

Helmut Marko echoed his colleague at the Red Bull bridge. Reached by Sky Sport Germany Milton Keynes Stable Youth Program Manager said: “We are facing an incredible copy. We are working to understand how a clone of our car was born. Copying isn’t forbidden in F1, but don’t forget that seven people recently switched from Red Bull to Aston Martin, Dan Fallows was given a disproportionately high salary offer. There is some evidence we are looking into in detail, which shows that data has been downloaded. After all, is it possible to make such a faithful copy of our car without having any documentation and then even be able to manage it? “, the rhetorical question with which Marko concluded his reasoning. The legal match between Red Bull and Aston Martin has just begun.