There Red Bull makes full loot: after the drivers ‘title, won at Suzuka, the Milton Keynes team also takes the constructors’ championship. On the other hand, the Austin race was a formality: even, the Austrians could have afforded to lose 18 points from Ferrari.

The road to Red Bull has become even more downhill after the retirement of Carlos Sainz, centered at the first corner by George Russell. From then on, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez they simply had to bring the cars to the finish line of the United States Grand Prix, which the Dutchman himself won ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Perez. This is the fifth team title for the Austrian team, the first since 2013.