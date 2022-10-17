In the new cycle of successes that the Red Bull inaugurated last season, one piece is still missing for the moment: the world title constructors. Faded by a handful of points last year, mainly due to the retirement of Sergio Perez in the penultimate race in Saudi Arabia, this season the victory also in the ‘team classification’ now seems a formality for the Milton Keynes team. With the second consecutive drivers ‘title arithmetically centered by Verstappen in the setting of Suzuka, now the Dutchman and Sergio Perez will be able to concentrate on arithmetically also the constructors’ championship.

Red Bull has not won this ranking for nine years now: the last time was in 2013, with the Vettel-Webber duo. Then the certainty of the triumph arrived in India, this time instead the country designated for the celebrations seems to be the United States. The numbers don’t lie and, with 165 points ahead of Ferrari, Red Bull will only need to lose more than 19 points from the two reds to be sure of success. This would mean that even if the Cavallino team were to score a brace in Austin with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and also get the additional point of the fastest lap, at the two Red Bulls it will be enough to close the race in third and fourth position.

With a similar combination, in fact, Ferrari would only gnaw 17 points to the leaders of the standings. In all of 2022 only once did the team led by Mattia Binotto score more than 19 points more than Red Bull in a championship round: it had happened in the opening race of the season, in Bahrain. In that case the 1-2 Leclerc-Sainz and the double zero of Verstappen-Perez certified a clear 44-0 for the reds. From then on, however, everything has changed in the balance of this season.