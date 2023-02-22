In F1, alliances are extremely fluid and constantly evolving based on the guaranteed benefits of marrying one current over another. Between Red Bull And McLarenfor example, it’s hard to imagine relations being idyllic since Zak Brown was the toughest on the Milton Keynes stable to deliver a condemnation when the budget cap case exploded towards the end of the 2022 season .

Without ever directly naming Red Bull Zak Brown spoke openly about a team that he cheated in the letter addressed to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, allegations that Christian Horner defined “upsetting”. Since 2020, the McLaren CEO has been one of the champions of the budget cap, a very ‘American’ system aimed at guaranteeing equity between the teams in terms of possible investments in F1, an expense ceiling that has certainly reduced the room for maneuver in favor of the top teams used to invest figures close to half a billion per season in order to be competitive.

It is therefore not surprising that Brown has come forward to ask for exemplary penalties against Red Bull for having committed a minor infraction on the 2021 spending ceiling of $2 million. A stance that the McLaren owner did not deny at the end of the season. Business, however, is always business and disagreements or not on the budget cap, it is possible that the Woking team could become the customer first of Red Bull in terms of supply of power units.

The header The Independent has in fact confirmed through the testimony of a spokesman for Red Bull that indeed Zak Brown paid a visit to the newly formed Red Bull Powertrains Limited to test the potential of the Milton Keynes engine division in view of the 2026 season when the new regulation relating to power units will come into force. Honda is looking for partners after the ‘break’ with Red Bull and McLaren is obviously an option, but in turn Zak Brown is evaluating all available options, Red Bull included.