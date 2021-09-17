“We released Alex to allow him to become a Williams driver in 2022, but have maintained a relationship with him that includes future options“. Thus a spokesperson for Red Bull had commented on the passage of Albon in Williams: in short, a sort of loan from the Thai was configured, which will then have to be ‘redeemed’ either by Grove or by Milton Keynes at the end of 2022. Red Bull believes in Albon, otherwise he would have let him leave with a light heart, without even thinking about any redemption options in view of 2023.

To confirm this desire came the words of team principal Chris Horner: “This agreement testifies that we have a good relationship with Alex. We wanted him to maintain a bond with Red Bull, and so we would have an option on his performance if they were required in 2023. He was actually expiring in 2022, so we accelerated this process, guaranteeing future options on him“, The Briton told the official Formula 1 website.”He did a great job behind the scenes, he was very involved in the car of 2022. He signed the deal with Williams and then immediately returned to the simulator until late in the evening. The amount of hours he worked on the simulator was insane, and it is part of the results we are managing to achieve on the track this year.“.

“I was struck by the way he got into this role from the moment he was informed – after Abu Dhabi – that his place would be taken by Sergio Perez. And that’s one of the reasons why we were particularly willing to help him get a Formula 1 seat again. We will miss his contribution next year, but we have Juri Vips, Jake Dennis and Liam Lawson who are doing a great job. In addition, Sebastien Buemi is still under contract. So we don’t lack strength and depth for the simulator“Concluded Horner.