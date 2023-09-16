RB19 in crisis

Red Bull’s record-breaking streak risks coming to an end in Singapore in the most thunderous way possible. On the Marina Bay track the Milton Keynes team experienced a nightmare Saturday: neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Perez managed to qualify for the final qualifying phase, suffering a sensational elimination in Q2 at the hands of AlphaTauri rookie Liam Lawson, in the third race weekend of his career. A surprise blow that comes after the difficulties already revealed yesterday by the RB19 in free practice. The sudden collapse of the dominant car of the season is obviously the topic of the day in the paddock.

No relation to the TD018

Just before the Singapore round the international federation issued a new technical directiveturn to regulate the flexibility of the aerodynamic appendages more strictly on single-seaters. Gossips have already suggested how this TD018 may have hit Red Bull and its jewel single-seater hard. However, a sharp denial of this supposition came from the team principal of the world champion team, Christian Horner.

“The car we have here for qualifying is essentially identical to the one we had two weeks ago in Monza and a week earlier in Zandvoort – declared the boss of the Red Bull wall to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – this has nothing to do with the technical directive, nothing has changed on the car. We tested a new aerodynamic component on Friday and then went back, so it’s a proven set-up“. At this point, however, for the Red Bull team leaders themselves, it is difficult to identify the reasons for such a step backwards.

Tire problems

“There is a lot of confusion about [capire] how we lost the rhythm we had – Horner recognized again – the car doesn’t respond to changes, you can feel the understeer, the oversteer, the braking problems: it’s as if we hadn’t managed to get the tires to work in the right window. Usually, when you see such a large gap it is because the tire is failing substantially – concluded the Red Bull principal team – we tried different things with the set-up, we tried different solutions, but it didn’t work“.