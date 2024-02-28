The head of the Red Bull Formula 1 (F1) team, Christian Horner, will continue to work in his post, as the team completed an investigation and cleared the Austrian of charges of inappropriate behavior towards a team employee. The portal reported this on February 28 Motorsport.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against team principal Christian Horner has been completed. The complaint was rejected, the applicant has the right to appeal,” the portal quotes from Red Bull’s statement.

The team expressed confidence that the investigation was fair and impartial. They added that the report was not made public because it is confidential and contains personal information.

On February 5, Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior towards a team employee. Red Bull senior executive Oliver Mintzlaff said at the time that the allegations could lead to changes in management and operational structure.

Christian Horner is 50 years old. He has held the position of team leader since 2005. During that time, the Austrian team won six constructors' championships in Formula 1. A prize given to the best team at the end of the season. And Red Bull pilots became individual world champions seven times.

On February 16, Red Bull presented a car for the new Formula 1 season, which starts with the race in Bahrain on March 3.

Earlier, on November 26, 2023, the Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the final stage of the 2023 Formula 1 championship – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. For him, this victory was his 19th of the season. He updated his own record for the number of stages won in one year.