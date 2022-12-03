“The budget cap violation and possibly procedural violations as well they constitute a scam as they offer a significant advantage in terms of technical, sporting and financial regulations. The FIA ​​conducted an extremely thorough, collaborative and open process. We were even given a one-year general trial (in 2020), with ample opportunity to ask for clarification if the details weren’t clear. There is therefore no reason for a team to be surprised. We do not believe that a financial penalty alone is adequate for a violation of the budget cap or for a serious violation of procedures”. With these words Zak BrownCEO of McLaren, had ‘pulled the jacket’ of the FIA ​​with a letter following the officialization of Red Bull’s overrun of the budget cap for the 2021 championship.

As he had also commented hot Gunther Steiner in Singapore, the weekend in which the case linked to the exceeding of the expenditure ceiling by Red Bull exploded “if a car weighs a gram less or more or measures a centimeter less or more, you are disqualified”. The fact that the regulation relating to the budget cap was ‘young’ led to a sanction against Red Bull which did not satisfy the competing teams given that the Anglo-Austrian team, in addition to having to pay a 7 million dollar fine, seen a 10% reduction in wind tunnel hours and CFD computer simulations, but the budget available to Red Bull for the 2023 racing season has remained intact and therefore the money not used in that field can be directed to other sectors to continue trying to extract performance from a project that brought both world titles back to Milton Keynes, an event that hadn’t occurred since 2013.

When asked whether he would take a step back from the very clear letter written before the sentence, Zak Brown declared that he had not changed his mind on Red Bull’s accounts and on how what has been classified as a “Minor Violation” should be defined. breach) of the financial regulation: “I remain faithful to my letter – Brown’s words reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – I know that ‘cheating’ is a strong word, but I don’t see any difference between breaking the financial regulation and racing with a car that is too high or too low compared to what the technical-sporting regulations allow. It may be a simplistic term to connote the situation that has occurred, but it is not incorrect”.

The President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem he admitted that in the face of Red Bull’s infringement of the budget cap, the opposing teams would have liked to “see blood flow”but what does it take?balance between financial and sporting sanctions” while admitting that “there will be a big general overhaul of the rules”.