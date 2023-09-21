One step title

Despite the misstep in Singapore, in which Red Bull not only failed to win a victory for the first time in 2023 but also failed to get on the podium with at least one of its drivers, the Milton Keynes team still remains one step away from the arithmetic conquest of the second consecutive Constructors’ world title, which would be the sixth overall in the team’s history. In Japan Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will have the first real match point of the season on their racket, given that theoretically Red Bull will not depend on other people’s results this time.

The combinations

The team directed by Christian Horner in fact presents itself at the Suzuka race with 308 points ahead of Mercedes and 332 over Ferrari. After the Japanese round, 309 points will remain up for grabs. So the reigning champions will just need to gain another point over Mercedes to be unreachable by the Brackley team.

As for the comparison with Ferrari, however, Red Bull will just need to make sure they Don’t lose more than 24 points from the Italian team. In Singapore, curiously, the points lost by the Austrian team on the Prancing Horse were 23. If these two hypotheses are verified (which took place in all the races of the season with the exception of the last one, in which Mercedes gained two points more than Red Bull) the Austrian team would be champions.

Possible record

Should he be able to celebrate the title in Japan Red Bull would write another small record. In fact, no team has ever been capable of arithmetically winning the championship with six races before the end of the season. McLaren in 1988 and Ferrari in 2004 closed the accounts with five GPs to spare. At the time, however, there was a different distribution of points and the championship calendar was significantly shorter, with 16 and 18 rounds respectively. However, for this GP again Max Verstappen will not have the chance to win the drivers’ world title.