Genoa – Il Red Bull Cerro Abajothe race of urban downhill most spectacular and extreme in the world, will arrive in Genoa from 18 to 20 October. For the first time the event will leave South America and arrive in Europe. Genoa, which is the European capital of sport 2024, will be the scene of this extraordinary challenge between the 30 best riders in the world.

Urban downhill, the Cerro Abajo Red Bull stops in Genoa



From the forts to the sea, across creuze And caruggi. The event was announced globally today with a breathtaking video: Vivaldi’s notes accompany the exploits of the champion Tomáš Slavík who was the first to test the slopes of Genoa with incredible jumps and acrobatics.

“Red Bull Cerro Abajo has a long history and for all riders competing in this race means testing themselves at the highest level of urban downhill. It’s the most important title you can win” says the Czech Slavík, veteran of the competition and three-time winner in Valparaìso. “From the first time I was in Genoa, especially in the highest part of the route, I felt like I was in Valparaìso: the gradients and the width of the streets are very similar. This time we will be in Europe and it will feel like I am playing at home, let’s see how the South American riders fare.”

From Valparaíso to Genoa

Genoa has a conformation that lends itself perfectly to hosting the Red Bull Cerro Abajo route, thanks to its characteristic alleys and creuze that connect the mountains to the sea. There is also a common thread that has always linked ‘La Superba’ to the Chilean city of Valparaìso, the cradle of the competition. Valparaíso is in fact known as the Genoa of the Pacific for the similarity in urban architecture and for the many Genoese who moved there, in the last century, to seek their fortune.

“This event represents a unique opportunity for our city, not only to showcase the beauty and versatility of our urban spaces, but also to highlight our commitment to promoting sport and tourism”, underlines the mayor, Marco Bucci. “Genoa, with its historical heritage and picturesque streets, offers the ideal stage for such a spectacular and dynamic competition. We are certain that participants and spectators will be fascinated by the route we have prepared, which winds through some of our most iconic locations. Once again our city is ready to amaze the world!”.

Red Bull Cerro Abajo embellishes the calendar of Genoa 2024 European Capital of Sporta schedule of over 130 events made up of major competitive events of a national and international nature which are accompanied by events and activities aimed at promoting the culture of sport and its fundamental values ​​of accessibility, integration, social inclusion and well-being at 360 degrees.



The Red Bull Cerro Abajo embellishes the calendar of Genoa 2024 European Capital of Sport

Genoa will be the last of the classic three stages of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo. The first two of the 2024 edition were held in Valparaìso, with the victory of the Brazilian Lucas Borba, and in Guanajuato, Mexico, won by the Colombian Juanfer Vèlez.

The spectacular and poetic video in which, to the tune of Antonio Vivaldi and with the poignant beauty of Genoa as a backdrop, Tomáš Slavík offers breathtaking descents is an eloquent preview of what will happen in October. An advert for Genoa that will travel around the world.