Will it be true peace?

In statements released to journalists on Thursday in Melbourne, Max Verstappen era seemed more conciliatory towards your team compared to the recent past. The world champion said he is happy in the team and is pleased to complete his contract, which expires at the end of 2028.

Many have linked this change in Max to the intense conversations received right in Australia from the team principal Christian Horner with the driver's managerRaymond Vermeulen, and – subsequently – with Verstappen himself. There have been rumors from many quarters of a sort of truce pact reached within Red Bull.

Marko is calm

He confirmed these rumors himself Helmut Marko to Sky Deutschland: “Things are calming down, fortunately. In the end everything will go back to the way it was before.”, said the Austrian manager. The British of TheTelegraph they finally underlined how “Jos Verstappen was supposed to be in Melbourne, but then he chose to stay away from the team.”

Marko then wanted to talk about Sergio Perez's performance at the beginning of 2024: “He's in a great situation. He had two excellent races and is second in the world championship. The question of who should replace him in 2025 does not arise at the moment.”