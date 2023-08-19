Verstappen gets much more out of the Red Bulls of recent years than his teammates. Still, this year’s RB19 is certainly not made especially for him, according to Red Bull.

It’s hard for us to realize at the moment. But unless F1 changes a lot in the coming years and we start seeing this more often, it is actually unprecedented what is happening. In any case, it is without precedent. Verstappen has won ten times in the first twelve races. In the other two races, he finished second. Only Michael Schumacher has ever put in a better series. He won twelve of the first thirteen races in 2004, interrupted by a retirement in Monaco.

The neutral fan will hope that Max’s second half of the season goes the same as MSC’s back then. Apparently, the tension arc was also briefly broken with the robotic German. Not that his season’s tail was lousy. But one more win, two second places and a seventh plus twelfth place after two messy races in Brazil and China respectively marked the end of peak Schumacher with retroactive effect. After a lousy 2005, the German still had a good year (with 7 victories) in 2006. But it was never as good as 2004. Of course it was almost impossible.

With Max Verstappen, however, there is actually no reason at all to think that things will go less well from now on. Other than ‘it can’t go on like this, can it?’. The Dutchman is with a giant purple patches busy. So much so that critics speculate Red Bull developed the car specifically for him. Or even that – just like Schumacher at Benetton – he has a somewhat faster RB19 than Perez.

Now we immediately refer the latter to the realm of fables. Something like this was still possible in 1994, but now the interests are much too great. It is of no use to Red Bull to deliberately limit Perez in terms of speed. It is true that neither the two cars nor the two teams in the garage are ever literally ‘the same’.

What few remember is that Nico Rosberg, for example, got some engineers from Lewis Hamilton’s car for the 2016 season and vice versa. Toto Wolff thought that was a good idea for the common team spirit. Promptly, Rosberg could offer Hamilton just that little bit better match to eventually take away the title. Chance? Who knows, may say… But if there were such a difference at Red Bull, with slightly less people on Perez’s car, then that can never explain the huge difference that there is regularly.

What could be is that Red Bull mainly develops the car to what Max likes (boxes upset). He is the man who has already shown that if the team gives him a car that goes fast enough, he will win. So it only makes sense for the team to listen to what Max says. However, according to the inimitable Helmut Marko, this falls in the case of the RB19 very along:

No, at the beginning of 2022 the car did suffer from understeer. This because of the overweight we were struggling with. In the long run you cannot be successful with a car that is too heavy. As it got lighter, the car went back to neutral balance. Or even upset. Helmut Marko, likes a good diet more than a big crash

So, yes, the car has ‘grown more towards Max’. But this was not so much a conscious decision by the team as a side effect of the need to make the car lighter. Which would have made sense in all cases. Do you believe Marko’s reading? Or do you think that Red Bull, consciously or not, favors Verstappen a bit? Let us know in the comments!

