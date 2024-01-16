Red Bull: registrations open for the Can You Make It? travel contest

Red Bull Can You Make It? is back and also for this new edition Italy will be an integral part of this extraordinary adventure. The legendary travel contest will return to entertain and excite on the streets of the old continent from 21 to 28 May 2024.

The participating teams, coming from over 60 countries, they will have a week at their disposal to cross Europe with the aim of reaching the final destination, Berlin, being able to use only cans of Red Bull as exchange currency.

Mission Impossible? Apparently not, given that in previous editions, Thanks to the skill and ingenuity of the participants, what may seem like simple cans of Energy Drink have yielded incredible experiences such as jumping from a plane, attending high-level sporting events, staying in 5-star hotels and much more.

'Red Bull can you make it?' we also start from Milan

The competing teams, made up of 3 participants each and selected from almost every continent, they will start from one of the five Starting Points: Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Budapest, Copenhagen and Milan. This year too, in fact, Italy will be the protagonist, kicking off the international challenge from the Lombardy capital.

Before departure, each team will have to hand over cash, credit cards and personal phones. During the journey, participants will exchange cans of Red Bull for everything they need: food, transportation and a place to sleep, without leaving aside the adventures that will make this experience truly legendary. Based on the city of departure, each team will be able to independently decide their route to Berlin, but it will be necessary to pass through some Check Points. Here adventurers will face varying challenges, requiring physical or mental energy. For example, this could be a challenge with a Red Bull athlete or an immersion in a local cultural experience. Alongside these, there will also be adventure challenges, which can be carried out at any time during the journey, based on creativity, fun with your teammates and on exchanging cans.

Red Bull can you make it, how to participate

Checkpoint challenges, adventure challenges and the ability to share what you are experiencing with the world will earn participants a series of points. The winners of the event will therefore be determined by the amount of points they accumulate during their journey, not by who reaches the finish line first.

How to participate in this legendary adventure:

– Form your own team: Gather two friends to form a team of three.

– Create and send a presentation video: Make a short video explaining why your team should be chosen, a sincere message directed to the camera will have more impact. Then send the final video to Antispam Service has detected a possible fraud attempt from “dmtc.us7.list-manage.com” claiming to be www.redbullcanyoumakeit.com by March 31, 2024.

Wait for the decision of the local judges: a jury will select the team that will represent Italy, with the invitation to fly to one of the five European Starting Points to start the adventure.

Registrations for the Red Bull Can You Make It? are open: anyone over 18 can rush and sign up to experience an unforgettable adventure, which promises unique emotions and incredible experiences along the entire route.

For any further information and to register, visit the Antispam Service has detected a possible fraud attempt from “dmtc.us7.list-manage.com” claiming to be redbullcanyoumakeit.com

