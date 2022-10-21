The 2022 Formula 1 season is about to close in a sea of ​​controversy over the case of Red Bullfound guilty of having budget cap exceeded in 2021, albeit with a slight violation of the rule that regulates the spending ceiling for teams. Several competing teams and drivers have asked for severe sanctions against the Anglo-Austrian team, even more so after what emerged in the last hours in the United States, where the fourth to last GP of the world championship is scheduled: the FIA, in fact, would have proposed an offer to the Red Bull relating to the sentence to be served, with the team having to decide between the plea bargain or an appeal against the Cost Cap Administration.

While waiting to understand what Christian Horner’s moves will be, new world champion Max Verstappen has publicly accused his opponents of being “Hypocrites”, finding few other pilots in agreement with his line of thinking. Among them, another two-time world champion like Fernando Alonso, currently in Alpine and ready to tackle another chapter of his long career in 2023 with Aston Martin. The Spaniard, interviewed by BBCin fact, considers certain scandals in F1 to be normal, today as in the past: “The cost ceiling is new, but there have always been gray areas that could be explored – declared the Asturian – those who have won championships have always done so using a gray area. Other teams then copy and get to that level, or that thing that was allowed for a couple of races is then banned. It is the nature of F1“.

Going into more detail, the 41-year-old referred to certain victories won in recent years by various teams, all achieved through a flaw in the regulation: “I can’t remember a champion team that didn’t exploit some element that took the other teams by surprise – added Alonso – there Brawn GP, ​​Red Bull in 2012 and the domain of the Mercedes. There Ferrari won two races in 2019 with something everyone knew was not legal, and nothing happened. Those two victories remained. Imagine if they had won the world championship with that engine. In the end, I trust the people who have the power. I am just a pilot ”.