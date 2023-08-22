Norris-Verstappen potential couple Red Bull 2026

Lando Norris he renewed with McLaren last season until 2025. The farewell of Andreas Seidl, who could not give up the call from Audi, was difficult to digest, but in spite of all predictions after a disastrous start to the season to say the least McLaren was able to straighten the situation by conquering two second places with Lando Norris in Great Britain and Hungary, results unthinkable until a few weeks earlier.

Furthermore, McLaren has already formalized the arrival in Woking of David Sanchez from Ferrari and Rob Marshall from Red Bull, two important additions to the technical organization chart. Lando Norris is certainly an attractive driver for the top teams and not surprisingly McLaren has put it in the safe until 2025. The English driver is a great friend of Max Verstappen, but unlike what might have been expected Helmut Marko dismissed the hypothesis of forming a dream team in 2026 given that an illustrious precedent such as the dualism between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in McLaren acts as a deterrent in the eyes of the Austrian manager.

In any case, the owner of McLaren Zak Brown underlined an aspect that Norris should not underestimate should the opportunity to join Red Bull materialize after his long experience in McLaren: “2026 will be a major reset for the sport and there will be no excuses for us. We have everything we need: resources, people, two great drivers, all the necessary technology and infrastructure. Will Red Bull be competitive with a new engine? They’ve never built one before. There are a lot of variables at play and I think McLaren will have nothing to envy from the competition.”the words of Zak Brown reached by the headboard ESPN.

The goal between now and 2026 is to show Lando Norris that McLaren has what it takes to win a world title: “Norris loves McLaren, it’s his family, so I have no doubt his number one choice is to win a world championship with McLaren. I think the best thing to do to keep him is to show him that we are a team that can do it“concluded Zak Brown who in any case snatching Oscar Piastri from the Alpine brought another indisputable talent to McLaren as demonstrated by the last few races before the summer break.