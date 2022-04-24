Monday, April 25, 2022
Red Bull brought out the caste in Imola: Verstappen, first; Czech Perez, second

April 24, 2022
Max Verstappen - Red Bull

Max Verstappen, world champion in 2021.

The team of the ‘red bulls’ took advantage of the collapse of Ferrari in the Emilia Romagna GP.

In the 63 laps of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy, the Red Bull team dominated the Italian rain and won its first 1-2 of the season.

Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 champion, ratified his dominance in the sprint and in the ‘qualy’ by winning the Imola GP for the second time in a row.

‘Checo’ Pérez continued to prove that he is one of the best squires in the championship and took second place. McClaren’s Lando Norris was third.

Ferrari had a presentation to forget in the field in which the weight of history always falls on its shoulders. Leclerc, who started second, had an incident in the closing laps and was sixth. Sainz had to retire due to a blow at the beginning of the start.

Mercedes’ Hamilton finished 14th, losing a lap to winner Verstappen.

In the four races of the season, the victories are spread: two for Ferrari, two for Red Bull.

SPORTS

