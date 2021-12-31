The 2021 Constructors ‘title ended up, for the eighth consecutive time, in the hands of Mercedes, which, however, did not manage to obtain two other great affirmations at the end of this World Championship: in addition to not having celebrated the drivers’ title, instead won by Max Verstappen, the major rivals of Red Bull have not snatched a particular recognition from the Austrian house, confirmed again this year as the author of the faster pit stop. The Milton Keynes team, in fact, reaffirmed its leadership among the teams in terms of speed in changing tires, stopping the clock on1.88 seconds during Bahrain GP. The subsequent introductions of new safety regulations, which have slightly lengthened the times of operations, have not, however, distorted the strength of Red Bull, the protagonist of a few flaws even during this 2021. Jonathan Wheatley, sporting director of the reigning vice-champion team, underlined the great work done by the mechanics during this championship, underlining his pride for their commitment and for the professionalism of his men: “I think it’s one of the most exciting and interesting aspects of my role – commented on the team’s official website – along with overall responsibility for the team’s performance in the pits. It can be a bit of a double-edged sword, as things don’t always go well. But it’s something that I have a lot of enthusiasm for, and that has given me a lot of fun over the years. The team has won the DHL trophy for four extraordinary years in a row. I think the consistency, joined to desire to be the fastest, the best, and the safest in what we do, is in our DNA“.

Wheatley also specified the importance of cohesion between the mechanics involved in the pit stops, underlining the need for a reformulation of the work for the coming season: “Basically, you have to start by looking for someone who has great basic stability – he added – a pit stop can often be confused for this or that piece of equipment, but ultimately, it’s a human endeavor. So we work very hard with the guys in terms of mentality. You don’t want any injuries, and you want the same people throughout the championship. We are entering a new phase of Formula 1: the cars of 2022 will have 18-inch wheels, heavier by the way. Frankly, we haven’t even tried a pit stop practice with those types of tires, so it’s going to take a completely different dynamics. We’ve had our ups and downs throughout the season, but again, the lads have absolutely hit the mark. You have 22 people, including the pilot, who have to do an amazing job made possible by one great general motivation“.