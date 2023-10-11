Watch out Perez, Marko is serious

Sergio Perez he is a pilot in crisis. Second place in Monza, on a track that has always been a ‘friend’ for Checo, was a flash in the pan. In the next three races in the Far and Middle East, the Mexican collected a paltry five points, a desolate haul if you consider the car that the 1990-born driver has at his disposal.

Singapore was a bad weekend for Red Bull and Perez finished in eighth place compared to the fifth place obtained by Verstappen, who then won in Suzuka and Qatar while his teammate retired in tenth place. A objectively unacceptable performance for Red Bull who is cautiously observing McLaren’s growth.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri represent the best driver pairing of the current lineup according to Max Verstappen and in view of 2024 this is a wake-up call for Red Bull in light of the crisis that Sergio Perez is experiencing. Reached by the Austrian broadcaster oe24 Helmut Marko even gave a sort of ultimatum to Checo, echoing an opinion of his compatriot Gerhard Berger according to which Perez needs to change teams: “Perez is suffering the same thing that happened to Gasly in 2019 when the comparison with Verstappen becomes merciless – Marko’s words – from this point of view, Berger’s statement is right, Perez needs to change the climate and the team. Now we’ll see how the next two races go. But the team and he are aware that he is in crisis.”

Marko underlined that Red Bull is trying to help Perez out of this tunnel: “Checo just has to do his best without looking at Verstappen. We’re trying to help him do that. You see, there are no criticisms from the team, but only help. Maybe it will work,” added Marko, highlighting that in Austin the Sprint format will not help Perez, because as in Qatar he will be forced to push straight away in Qualifying after just one free practice session.