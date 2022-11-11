Red Bull closed the first practice session in Brazil with Sergio Perez in the lead, while Verstappen did not go beyond the third position, however, accusing a negligible gap of just eight thousandths. The RB18s again appear in a position to be able to fight for pole position and victory, also thanks to excellent times in the third sector with the complicity of the car’s speed on the straight, but nevertheless there is no lack of aspects to work on at the home of the world champions. Red Bull drivers and especially Max Verstappen complained an understeer trend of the single-seateran intrinsic feature of RB18 given its frequent recurrence since the beginning of the year.

In Brazil, both Milton Keynes riders stressed the lack of precision of the front end. As soon as he finished the first lap on red rubber of the session, Max Verstappen spoke on the radio: “The car does not steer at all“. The comment following the second attempt was no less severe: “Still not turning, I’m still waiting for the front”. His teammate, on the other hand, appeared more satisfied after the first attempt on the soft compound, showing progress on the set-up front: “The front was much better”. Perez’s words, however, reveal how previously the second RB18 had also shown an understeering trend and in its subsequent appreciation it should not be overlooked that the Mexican’s driving style prefers a car less focused on the front than Verstappen likes.

The understeer-prone balance of the RB18 has already been revealed throughout the season, becoming the object of Verstappen’s disappointment several times. The situation has improved over the course of the year, thanks also to aerodynamic development and the better weight distribution obtained by lightening the car, but the front end continues to be one of Red Bull’s few weaknesses. In another radio team spread during the first free practices, Verstappen was more specific about the behavior of his RB18: “It does not steer anywhere on the track, with the exception of turns 6 and 7“. The words of the world champion suggest that the problem does not arise from a lack of load at high speeds, given that the corners 6 and 7 in which the RB18 showed a more precise front correspond precisely with the fastest folds of the track. Furthermore, considering the recurrence of understeer in various points of the circuit, the problem would seem to be unrelated to the excessive overheating of the tires during the lap, which would otherwise exacerbate the difficulties cornering towards the final part of the track. On the other hand, it is possible that the poor precision of the front depends to a greater extent on the mechanical suspension set-up and the variations in the aerodynamic balance in the transition from fast to slow, as well as obviously on an intrinsic behavior in the RB18 itself.

Red Bull suffered large gaps in the second sector, the most tortuous of the Carlos Pace circuit, where with the same tire Leclerc trimmed three tenths of Sergio Perez’s best split time. In the home of the Anglo-Austrian team, however, the confidence given by the awareness that the Monegasque’s time was set twenty minutes later in better track conditions remains, an advantage which is also insufficient to the F1-75 to get ahead, then serving three tenths of a second. delay only in the return straight of the last sector. Red Bull will have the opportunity to work on the set-up to deliver a more precise front to Verstappen, but the entry into force of the parc fermé regime as early as Friday evening will force us to face qualifying with uncertainty about the effectiveness of the changes that will be made .