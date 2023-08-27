Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The 16 fighters who will seek to be the new champion are:

The official broadcast of the event will start at 6.45 pm during the hours of Mexico City .

You will have the MINUTE BY MINUTE HERE in La República, but if you want to see the live broadcast we leave it below:

The Red Bull Batalla México Grand Final is HERE! The largest freestyle event in Mexican territory will take place TODAY, August 26and will face 16 roosters for the belt and the long-awaited classification to the International end of the year. Live all the action of the confrontations LIVE by The Republic.

Red Bull Batalla: where can I watch the National Final of Mexico?

the exciting Red Bull Battle Mexico Final will take place in the majestic Palacio de los Deportes. If you did not get tickets and do not want to miss this important final, then we leave you the LIVE broadcast:

What time is the Red Bull Batalla México Final?

The broadcast will begin at 6.45 p.m. according to the central time of Mexico. In the other Latin American countries, the established hours are as follows:

USA : 5.45 p.m.

: 5.45 p.m. Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras : 6.45 p.m.

: 6.45 p.m. Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Panama : 7.45 p.m.

: 7.45 p.m. Venezuela, Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Puerto Rico : 8.45 p.m.

: 8.45 p.m. Argentina and Uruguay : 9.45 p.m.

: 9.45 p.m. Spain: 2.45 a.m. (August 27)

Who are the participants in the Red Bull Batalla México Final?

The Mexican contenders who will try to take the belt of Red Bull Battle this 2023 are the following:

Yoiker (current champion)

rapder

Jony Beltran

dante

Ari Carillo

majestic

damien

gonzo

Azuky

Artil

Dexo One

Machiavellian

Red note

Saturn

saushino

Xavlac (who replaces Garza)