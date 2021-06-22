In addition to wheel-to-wheel battles on the track, Red Bull and Mercedes they are playing all the cards in their possession also on the political level. In addition to the controversies, which are renewed from Sunday to Sunday, in recent weeks the skirmishes have also shifted to compliance with the regulations, in particular in relation to the flexibility of the wings. There TD018 directive has tightened the load tests – doubling it – on therear wing, with the aim of making it more rigid. This move forced Red Bull – which ended up in the sights precisely because of the excessive flexibility of the rear wing – to stiffen its construction. But neither this directive nor the one relating to tire pressure – another ‘case’ in which the Anglo-Austrians were named – has clipped the wings of Christian Horner’s men, capable of obtaining pole position and victory at Le Castellet.

Marko: “FIA at work on front wings”

The leadership of the team, as reported by the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport, however, she would not be happy with the extra expense to which she was forced by the Mercedes report, that is 500 thousand euros, and moved to pay back Toto Wolff’s team with the same coin. The Red Bull counterattack put in the magnifying glass the front wing of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas cars, guilty of clearly flexing, so much so that he asked the FIA ​​for an official clarification. “We have exposed the problem in the Federation. They will review and make a decision“, They did know from Red Bull, who did not hide of expect a precise technical directive on the front wing, as happened for the rear one.