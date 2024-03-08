Marko opens the farewell

In home Red Bull It doesn't seem like a day can pass without a twist in the internal war between the 'Horner faction' and the one linked instead to 'Austrian group' of the stable. The latest news, explosive in its possible future consequences, concerns the historic consultant of the Milton Keynes team Helmut Marko and it was revealed directly by the 80-year-old Graz manager on Austrian TV ORF. In fact, Marko has publicly declared that he could be suspended from the Red Bull team and therefore not be present on the track for the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 season which will be held in two weeks in Melbourne, Australia.

“It's a difficult situation to explain, but in the end I decide what to do – declared Marko, before explaining – whether there is a possibility (of suspension)? This theoretical possibility exists“the confirmation of the Austrian manager. “It's a rather complex issue – added Marko, who did not want to detail whether it is one personal choice or imposed from abovewith Horner and the Thai owners in the front row – we want peace in the team. This world championship will be quite difficult with 24 races and we need to focus on that.”.

Verstappen 'pushed' to Mercedes

This possibility sensationally opens the doors to a farewell at the end of the season for Max Verstappen. According to various sources, the Dutchman has a clause in his contract that would allow him to break free from Red Bull in the event of Helmut Marko's absence from the team, to whom the three-time world champion is very close. “Max is definitely the strongest asset – added Marko – there are no faster drivers at the moment. Losing him would be a huge loss. Also for the mechanics and engineers, who are committed to working for Max“. Mercedes remains on the sidelines, but the hypothesis of Max away from Red Bull in 2025 no longer seems like fantasy.