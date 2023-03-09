Apparent invincibility

It has been a long time since Formula 1 has witnessed a dominant start to the season like the one shown by Red Bull in the Bahrain GP. Not so much for having obtained a one-two, which was also achieved 12 months ago by Ferrari, but for how this one arrived. Max Verstappen started up front and hardly looked back, leading the race almost from start to finish, save for the pinwheels at the pit stops. On the other hand, Perez got off to a bad start, letting Charles Leclerc pass him, but during the second stint he had no difficulty passing back in front of the # 16 red car, clearly showing hisThere is a clear performance disparity between the RB19 and the SF-23.

Complicated Friday, as Verstappen had underlined

Red Bull’s hegemony is shaking the wrists of the entire paddock. Toto Wolff and George Russell have already moved forward, emphasizing how in their opinion the Milton Keynes team is destined to achieve success in all 23 scheduled races. A chilling projection for the opponents but could collide with obstacles. In fact, it should not be forgotten that the weekend in Bahrain had started for the world champion team with some obvious difficulties, especially for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman had warned the team not to perceive from his single-seater, during FP1, the same sensations he had felt during the tests. Adrian Neweywho spoke live on the podcast F1 Nationconfirmed the reasoning expressed by the #1 orange.

Newey’s version: reliability issues to fix

“We had some unexpected problems in PL1 – commented the aerodynamic genius from Red Bull – but all the guys reacted very well. We had a long night of work on Friday to fix these issues – added Newey again – they were unexpected problemswhich we hadn’t experienced in tests and concerning reliability“. The English designer underlined how the very short preparation phase for the first race of the year certainly contributed to bringing out some minor youthful troubles on the RB19. “We had the shakedown and then just three days of testing, which isn’t much. In this sense it is impressive how reliable the whole grid has been with so little testing – Newey commented – On Friday the car was not performing as we expected it to“.