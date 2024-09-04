Monza protagonist

After the excitement of the Italian GP, ​​Monza remains the world capital of Formula 1. On Tuesday 3 September, George Russell’s Mercedes and Liam Lawson’s Red Bull took to the track at the Autodromo Nazionale for the first of two days of testing dedicated to finalizing the tires for the 2025 season. The English driver completed 127 laps, completing his best time with a time of 1:20.747, while the New Zealander, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s reserve, completed 104 laps, setting a best time of 1:22.126.

Marko speaks

A day of testing that Helmut Marko, in his usual comment on the site Speed ​​Weekcommented positively: “We are all working on a solution to our problems and the fact that Pirelli tests are scheduled after the Italian GP can give us a hand”. A hand that, in fact, can come more on a psychological and mental level, given that during tyre tests the teams obviously cannot try new components or carry out experiments on the setup, but only make the adjustments requested by Pirelli engineers.

Racing Bulls (and Ferrari) today

Monza will also be the protagonist on Wednesday 4 September, with Racing Bulls taking over from Mercedes and Red Bull for a second day of testing. At the wheel will once again be Liam Lawson, a young protégé of Helmut Marko who is considered the favourite for a race seat in the 2025 season. Pirelli will however work on two fronts: a test is scheduled at Fiorano with the SF-24 entrusted to Oliver Bearman to work on the development of wet tyres.