RedBull finds its way through the maze

The Hungarian Grand Prix is ​​a very interesting round of the current season. The revamped RB20 has shown off a very significant package of updates on Max Verstappen’s car, showing the abandonment of some key features and the return to some concepts already seen in previous years. A sort of about-face that resembles searching for a path in a maze, where when you are looking for the way out and you come across a dead end, you go back to the previous fork and take a different path. This is what seems to be happening to the Milton Keynes team, in search of two fundamental aspects with these updates: pure performance, now eclipsed in recent races by McLaren first and by an increasingly close Mercedes, and a more profitable development path for the future, considering that time is starting to run out for the definitions of the chassis concepts of the 2025 car. The feedback from the track has been decidedly positive, especially with regard to the floor, given the excellent performance seen on the track also by Sergio Perez, who only fits the floor of the new package and not the entire upper aerodynamic part of the single-seater. The impression is that the new philosophy of the floor is ensuring simpler set-up and more manageable car behavior, even on kerbs and bumps, with, evidently, greater flow energy in some key passages that guarantees better stability of the entire aerodynamic system of the single-seater.

McLaren still very fast, the challenge is open

In all this, however, McLaren did not appear particularly less competitive than Red Bull, on the contrary. On the flying lap, Lando Norris recorded the best performance with a significant gap over the competition. The Woking team’s car shows typical evidence of high aerodynamic load, a sign that with the high temperatures and extremely tortuous track, Norris and his teammates are trying to contain the car’s sliding and tyre overheating as much as possible. Up to now, the MCL38 has often suffered from the high temperatures and overheating of the rear, the two critical aspects of this Budapest weekend. If the Stella team proves immune to these problems in this race, it will be yet another confirmation of an incredibly complete car, otherwise Verstappen could find a performance advantage in the race that had disappeared for several races now.

The double challenge

We limit ourselves to talking about Norris and Verstappen because the impression from the data of the first day is that the four leading teams are actually divided into two groups, with McLaren and Red Bull in front and Ferrari and Mercedes fighting to be the third force, slightly further behind. If this trend is already noticeable on the single lap, on the race pace simulation it is even more evident.

In fact, we note Perez with the best simulation overall, ahead of Norris and Verstappen, while further back are Russell, Sainz and Hamilton (and Piastri who always suffers a bit on tyre management). For now, Ferrari and Mercedes do not seem to have the pace of the leaders, but if the W15 has suffered from the heat and these conditions so far and therefore it is not a big surprise that it is slightly more in difficulty, the SF24 seems to have a little more room for improvement especially from the point of view of aerodynamic load.

Ferrari looking for the best balance between qualifying and race

From the data we note, in fact, that Sainz’s results seem lower in terms of downforce compared to the competition, a slightly different aspect compared to what was seen in the first free practice and which seems to show an attempt to give a certain priority to qualifying, given the difficulties of overtaking on this track and the fact that the great heat should completely cancel out the problems of warming up and getting the SF24’s tyres up to temperature. Vasseur’s awareness of this to Sky’s microphones, with the statement that the qualifying pace seems better than the race pace and that the best balance needs to be found, suggests the idea that Ferrari can work to increase the vertical load and indeed move the working point of the car closer to the competition on pace, in order to keep up and perhaps at least overtake Mercedes during the race. The last two considerations to make about the Maranello team are that the new modified floor seems like a slight step forward, but in the data of the single lap Carlos Sainz shows difficulty precisely in the two fast points of the track, so the verification of the state of the aerodynamic rebound of the SF24 will only be possible at Spa. The other point is that Leclerc once again appears to be in more difficulty than Sainz so far, both due to the accident, but also in the management of the car, with the number 55 car decidedly balanced and composed, unlike the number 16, more nervous and hyper reactive, especially at the rear. We therefore wonder whether there is a desire to chase certain types of set-ups on the Leclerc side of the box, or whether there is also a certain impermeability between the two boxes in the passage of useful information, given what we have already seen also on the strategy side. We will see what will happen in the third free practice session and in qualifying, a fundamental stage of the entire weekend.