The 2022 Formula 1 championship is still in its dawn. With only four races disputed, an expected total of 23 (or 22) GPs, the whole story is yet to be written, but certainly some indications on where the ‘story’ of the season will go seem pretty clear. The plot seems to be that of a duel Ferrari-Red Bull, as we have always seen on the track so far. In the first three rounds the Milton Keynes team had paid for reliability problems, but the Imola race, with the mistakes and misfortunes of Leclerc and Sainz, allowed to rebalance the balance a lot, especially in the constructors’ championship.

Among the drivers, however, although Charles Leclerc still retains an advantage of 27 points over Verstappen and despite Sergio Perez is third in the ranking just five points behind the Dutch, the battle for the title seems already restricted to a head-to-head between the two born in 1997. This is confirmed by the numbers of direct comparisons, which in one team as in the other are already quite addressed. At home Red Bull it is true that the difference in points between the two standard bearers of the team is minimal, but it should be remembered that Verstappen has suffered a more retirement than Perez and despite this he is ahead of his rival in all statistical categories, with the only exception – explainable precisely with the two retirements – the number of laps covered in the top-10.

Similarly, in Ferrari Leclerc seems to have already ‘avenged’ the defeat suffered by Sainz in 2021. The Spaniard made a mistake in Melbourne and was unlucky in Imola, while the # 16 at the Santerno circuit paid a cheaper price for his mistake in the Variante Alta. But the Monegasque also beat his teammate in a clear way both in Bahrain and Jeddah. Moreover, with the approach of the Red Bull drivers in the standings, the 48 points that already separate the two drivers of the red can be an easy ‘motive’ to ask for a sacrifice from the Madrilenian in the name of the superior interest of the team.

Perez Verstappen Points 54 59 Competition 2 Qualification 1 3 Fast laps 1 3 Top 10 laps 227 204 Best result 2nd (x2) 1st (x2)

Leclerc Sainz Points 86 38 Competition 2 Qualification 4 Fast laps 2 Top 10 laps 228 107 Best result 1st (x2) 2nd