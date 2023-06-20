There is a marked parallelism that characterizes this 2023 of engines: the dominance of Red Bull in F.1 and Ducati in MotoGP. The numbers which, contrary to the opinions, are indisputable material speak for themselves. In F.1 Max Verstappen leads the World Championship with 195 points, followed by his teammate Sergio Perez at 126; their team’s total in the constructors’ championship (321) equals the sum of what Mercedes (167) and Aston Martin (154) have collected. And this after only 8 races, all inexorably won by Red Bull. So far 7 appointments have been staged in MotoGP, with the novelty of the Sprint races on Saturdays which have been added to the Sunday GPs. Only in three cases, out of a total of 14 occasions, did a rider who was not riding a Ducati prevail: Brad Binder twice with the KTM in the Sprint (in Argentina and Spain) and once Alex Rins with the Honda in a GP ( in Austin). The redhead from Bologna took home 6 out of 7 GPs and 5 out of 7 sprint races. In the World Championship, its riders occupy the first four places with Francesco Bagnaia ahead of Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Johann Zarco.