Fight at Red Bull, Russell more optimistic

A little backtracking from George Russell. The winner of the last Brazilian Grand Prix has backtracked on his claim that Red Bull can win every race in 2023. So far they have succeeded, but we are only at the beginning of the season, and although the RB19 is a project that started in dominant way over the competition, there are 20 other weekends where anything can happen. Of course, we’re talking about crumbs compared to a championship that seems to have already been decided in favor of Max Verstappenbut according to the Briton of Mercedes there is room for the teams to take away from the world champion a few victories during the year.

Russell’s words

“Obviously, after a frustrating qualifying like we had in Bahrain, some things are said in the heat of the moment”, these are his words after Melbourne. “I still think Red Bull are a level above everyone else and certainly Lewis and I got the most out of qualifying in Melbourne.”.

“From what Max says, Red Bull probably had and still has some margin. We’re talking about three-tenths, that’s a little bit. Usually, I’m one second ahead. However, this is a huge figure in the world of F1. We will not give up, we will keep pushing. Right now, we’ll have to reevaluate that sentence I said when we will make some updates to the car. It will be the first time we know if they work as we expect and if we can fight against them. We can do it, why not”.

The developments of the W14

In Melbourne, Mercedes showed a notable step forward in performance which led it to a podium with Lewis Hamilton and a front row with Russell himself, who was then stopped by the initial red flag and by the engine. At Imola the Brackley team will bring a 2.0 version of the car, after having given up on the zero sidepod philosophy.