by VALERIO BARRETTA

Brown against the unique ownership Red Bull-AlphaTauri

In sport, the comparison between two companies that have the same ownership is a rare case, just think of the Italian football championship which in 2021 forced Claudio Lotito to sell Salernitana (just promoted to Serie A) to avoid conflicts of interest with his Lazio. Motor racing represents an exception: for example, in Formula 1 Red Bull and AlphaTauri (now RB, confirming the closeness with the parent company) have been competing regularly since 2006.

For McLaren CEO Zak Brown Formula 1 takes this co-presence between two teams that are part of the universe created by Dietrich Mateschitz too lightly: for the Californian, it would be an even “unhealthy” competition that goes against the spirit of the regulations and risks damaging the relationship trust between the Circus and its fans.

Brown's words

“Under the ownership of Liberty Media, Formula 1 continues to thrive thanks to its strong leadership. Sport continues to be closer to fans, resulting in a direct increase in crowds and TV viewers. From a regulatory perspective, both the FIA ​​and Formula 1 are to be thanked for the budget cap, which has introduced a fairness and parity to competition that did not previously exist. That said, there is an opportunity to improve some of Formula 1's other processes to strengthen the values ​​of fairness and competition. Sport is not perfect and, in view of the negotiation of the next Concorde Agreement, we should give priority to some of the rules that currently affect impartiality between competitors“, these are Brown's words.

“Most other major sports prohibit ownership of two teams within the same league, due to the obvious potential harm to competition. It's an unhealthy situation because it affects decisions made both on and off the track. Whether it is having access to more data, sharing components/personnel or even having influence on a strategic vote, it is not in the spirit of the regulations“.

“It is important to uphold independence, competition and fairness, and I would like to see the regulations changed to ensure that in future one team is prevented from influencing the other through strategic alliances and especially through ownership, so as not to undermine the trust of the fans in the competition. Formula 1 should be true to its brand and every team, with the exception of the power units (a concept that Brown highlights because McLaren is a Mercedes customer, ed.)should be totally independent of each other“.