by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren calls for FIA intervention

Winners win prizes and attract the attention of others. In circumstances similar to those that occurred to Mercedes with Racing Point, too Red Bull has ended up in the crosshairs of the competition. Close to Christmas, McLaren CEO Zak Brown had noted how the co-presence in F1 of two teams from the universe created by Dietrich Mateschitz damaged the Circus and its credibility. An elephant in the room that was ignored as long as Red Bull was behind, but has inevitably returned to the fore considering how the Milton Keynes team managed to win 21 GPs out of 22 of a championship in which theoretically they should have been disadvantaged by sanctions for the exceeding of budget cap.

Brown's words

In recent hours, the American has returned to the charge on a concept dear to him: for the good of Formula 1, the ownership of the teams must be totally disconnected from each other: “Co-ownership of an A and a B team is a big concern for us and it concerns the health and fairness of sport. It is a practice not allowed by any major sport, I would like us to focus on this aspect“.

He stressed that the original intent of these regulations was to support smaller teams, but with the introduction of budget limits this need has diminished. “Regulations regarding what is allowed and what is prohibited need to be changed. They were written in an era without budget caps, F1 needs ten independent manufacturers“.

It is no coincidence that Brown's words against Red Bull emerge at the end of a season not only dominated by the Anglo-Austrian team but which also saw the overwhelming growth of McLaren itself, in the second part of the season one of the most constant rivals of the Red Bull. Could this be an attempt by the Californian to destabilize the environment at Red Bull? It's too early to say, but McLaren certainly feels confident that they can get even closer to the championship dominators and be able to win a grand prix again after the triumph in Monza 2021.