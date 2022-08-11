Red Bull is enjoying the summer break as leader of both world classifications, with a conspicuous advantage over Ferrari and even more over Mercedes. The many mistakes of direct competition contributed to the encouraging world prospects, but the entire Milton Keynes team did an excellent job during the winter and after the current season to put pressure on the rivals and to find themselves in a position to be able to grasp every opportunity presented itself. The RB18 went to meet a consistent evolutionary pathso that the already excellent starting point has not been devalued in terms of competitiveness against the competition, also denoting awareness and determination in development planning.

During the season the Anglo-Austrian team did not change the initial setting of the car, contrary to what has been done by other center-group teams. It could hardly have been otherwise, given the goodness of the project that did not require any revolution in the course of work, but rather an optimization. As already noted by the Milton Keynes team in past seasons, the development was not based on the sporadic introduction of full-bodied evolutionary packages, children of an organic design with an overall vision to optimize performance, as instead done by Mercedes and initially by Ferrari. On the contrary, Red Bull has preferred to develop race by raceintroducing individual modifications so as to be able to individually assess the correlation with the simulations and their inclusion in the car package, an empirical and meticulous approach typical of Adrian Newey.

An important part of the development of the RB18 was focused on the cooling of the braking system, especially the front one. During the second race in Jeddah, changes were made to better calibrate the cooling level after the overheating problems accused in Bahrain. In fact, the new regulations have profoundly changed the components surrounding the braking system, forcing some teams to adjust the shot during construction after having experienced some problems on the track compared to what was initially estimated. The innovations brought to Monaco were also aimed at calibrating the cooling of the system, although they were specific changes for the Principality given the low average speeds of the track.

During the season, however, other innovations on this front followed one another not only related to cooling. The system was upgraded in Baku, Silverstone and Zeltweg, most likely with the aim of refining the heat transfer between brakes and tires as well as the cooling of the tires inside the rim. Such practices should have been more complex in 2022, but Mario Isola revealed to FormulaPassion.it as the data says otherwise: “This year it is more difficult to take advantage of the cooling of the tires through the rims, due to the new brakes. However, the teams are still able to achieve a certain level of cooling through the circle, even though they said that with the new regulations it would be impossible and that because of that the running pressures would skyrocket. This year we reduced the temperature of the front tire warmers by 30 ° C, which equates to about 3 psi more increase from static to stabilized pressures in gear. So, for example, if they started at 20 psi last year and then climbed 1 psi in the race, this season we were expecting an increase of 4 psi. All the teams, however, manage to contain it at 2 psi, therefore they are able to control it through the cooling inside the rim“. The developments to the braking system introduced in Azerbaijan, England and Austria have therefore contributed to improving the thermal management of the tires by Red Bull, which has repeatedly highlighted a great speed of warming up but at the same time difficulties in stabilizing the pressures. on the single lap.

On the aerodynamic front, on the other hand, the Milton Keynes team has developed an extended evolutionary package introduced on the occasion of the last day of pre-season tests in Bahrain. Modics have sculpted the bodywork tapering it even more, while a new diffuser has been mounted at the rear. Subsequently, the vortex generator first conceived by Aston Martin and subsequently taken up by Ferrari was placed on the keel at the entrance to the flat bottom in Imola. The evolution of the central body continued with the bottom introduced in Spain and the new entrance section of the Venturi channel in Baku, as well as the new diffuser strips. A revised engine hood has therefore arrived at Silverstone, with a different arrangement of the cooling grids to improve the cleanliness of the flows on the sides channeled towards the rear. Also in England, a new fund debuted, as well as a revised Venturi channel grid, which later evolved in Austria and again in France.

At Red Bull, great work has been done on the beam wing, seen during the season in five different versions. The second low-load iteration debuted in Jeddah, along with a flatter rear wing. From Baku onwards, the RB18 has instead turned with a single-profile beam-wing, but in France the double element has returned albeit in a different configuration from the initial one, moreover accompanied by new aerodynamic appendages external to the rear wheel group. Finally, a further high-load beam wing made its debut in Hungary, characterized by cascading rather than overlapping profiles.

With regard to the front wing instead, the first changes were made in Bahrain in parallel with the evolutionary package at the beginning of the championship. In Australia there were some new endplates, while in Barcelona the team resorted to new high load profiles to better adapt to the track. Overall, the team did not invest particular resources in the development of aerodynamics at the front, paying more attention to the bottom area and endorsing the hypothesis of an optimization work on the thermal management of the tires more focused on the front cooling system.

There was no lack of lightening works, whose extreme exercises on some occasions have created problems for the functioning of the DRS. However, the RB18 remains overweight during the summer break, thanks to the aerodynamic updates that have often rowed against lightness. Although positive on the performance front, during the rich evolutionary path of the RB18 there was no lack of indications of sporadic lack of correlation with the forecasts of the simulations, as well as difficulties in defining the set-up of a car whose balance was undermined by the updates. Overall, however, the Milton Keynes team showed great prolificacy during development, also witnessing the effectiveness and promptness of response not only from the technicians, but the entire logistics chain, from supplies to production.

Red Bull development 2022

-Bahrain: slight tapering of the sides; anterior wing refinement; new vertical strips of the rear diffuser.

– Saudi Arabia: widening of the front brake cooling air intakes; debut rear wing and low load beam wing.

-Australia: new lightened front wing endplates with a different diveplane trend.

-Imola: generator of vortices at the mouth of the flat bottom; lightening of mechanical components.

-You love me: /

-Barcelona: high load flap for front wing; bottom.

-Monaco: adjustment of the steering kinematics; increased braking system cooling.

-Baku: front brake cooling; Venturi channel; external rear diffuser flaps.

-Canada: /

-Silverstone: engine hood; bottom; Venturi channel grille; cooling of the front brake system.

-Austria: Venturi channel grid; cooling vent in the upper part of the hood; cooling of the front brake system.

-France: Venturi channel grid; cascade of upper aerodynamic appendages external to the rear wheel groups; beam wing.

-Hungary: cascading beam wing.