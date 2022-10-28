Red Bull accepts a major deal for the cost cap violations.

In 2021, Red Bull spent too much money. 2021 is the first year that the Cost Cap regulations have been used. That was already known. On the one hand, Red Bull was not aware of anything, on the other hand they just knew the drivers’ championship. The other teams (who did stick to the ceiling) are furious, because Red Bull is the only one who has broken the rules.

White smoke

After weeks of tug-of-war between Red Bull and the FIA, there is finally white smoke! And it’s not too good. Red Bull accepts blame. That reports The Telegraph (which almost always predict Red Bull rumors correctly). According to the newspaper, Red Bull has signed an ABA, a Accepted Breach Agreement. With this, Red Bull admits that they have not followed the rules. An important detail is that the case does not go to court. Red Bull accepts that they have done wrong and the consequences that come with it. Something tells us they’ve been able to weigh those options.

Reportedly, Red Bull will receive not one, but two penalties for this. First, there will be a hefty fine. The amount is not known, but in principle this will not help. It is clear that Red Bull has enough money. In fact, if teams find out that with a fine of (get it) 10 million euros you can develop 1 million extra on the car, they will just calculate that. Only the rich teams can afford that. That would go against the philosophy of the cost cap.

Red Bull accepts punishment: but which one?

So there is still a penalty. This will reduce the number of hours spent in the wind tunnel. That sentence had been circulating for a while. With that you will hit Red Bull quite a bit for next year, is the thought. Red Bull has just won the constructors’ championship, and will therefore only be allowed to use 70% of the ‘standard time’ in the wind tunnel next year. So there’s still something to do. Some sources spoke of a 25% reduction, but it will be a significantly smaller percentage.

Today is going to be an exciting day as all the details are released. The violations involve spending too much on catering, sick leave and most importantly a fictitious tax refund that Red Bull didn’t even have hooves mention in the books. If you take that tax refund off, you end up with half a million, according to Erik van Haaren of De Telegraaf. Half a million for such a company easily falls under a ‘minor breach’. In any case, it will still be fireworks at the press conferences.

UPDATE: A penalty has been mentioned for Red Bull and as mentioned before, it concerns two things:

a fine of 7 million dollars ;

; a reduction of 10 percent of the number of hours that Red Bull can spend developing the car, as mentioned, think of time in the wind tunnel, but also of the number of hours that you can sit behind the simulator.

The latter penalty will apply for the next 12 months and will therefore mainly have an impact on the car and the 2023 season. This decision was taken after it was announced that the cost cap had been broken by $ 2.2 million, but thanks to an incorrect calculation of a tax scheme, there was still $500,000 left over. A whole soap opera and therefore little more than a fine. However, it did not cost Red Bull any points in either 2021 or 2022.

