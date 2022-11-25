Cold numbers are probably not ideal for conveying emotions and passion, but they can prove to be very useful when it comes to analyzing the performance of a particular team in a season. From this point of view, the figures put together by Red Bull in the year that has just ended they are emblematic of the dominance exercised over the competition by the Milton Keynes stable: 17 victories in 22 raceswith a success rate of 77.3%. Never, not even in the triumphal years of 2011 and 2013, had the team directed by Christian Horner routed their opponents so clearly. But the best championship campaign in Red Bull’s history is also one of the most dominant in the more than seventy-year history of the Circus.

On an absolute level, as victories in a single season, only the Mercedes of 2016 – the year of the last championship duel between Hamilton and Rosberg – was able to do better: in that case the successes were 19 in 21 races. Looking at the percentage data, however, the year of the Verstappen-Perez duo is placed at seventh all-time, behind names and seasons that have made the history of F1. From 1958 onwards – that is, since the Constructors’ classification existed – only Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have experienced even more triumphal championships.

The first place is still occupied by the Woking stable, which in 1988 won with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna 15 out of 16 races, 93.75%. There Mercedes – in addition to the aforementioned 2016 vintage – it had collected 84.21% of victories (16 out of 19) also in 2014 and 2015. Finally, the two most triumphant vintages of the era should not be forgotten Schumacher-Ferrari. The team from Maranello swept the championship in 2004, winning 15 out of 18 races, and in 2002, with 15 victories in just 17 rounds. A special company which Red Bull joins with full merit, above all considering the difficulties experienced by the bulls in the first rounds of the year.

Team Year Victories / Races % Wins McLaren 1988 15/16 93.75 Mercedes 2016 19/21 90.48 Ferrari 2002 15/17 88.24 Mercedes 2015 16/19 84.21 Mercedes 2014 16/19 84.21 Ferrari 2004 15/18 83.33 Red Bull 2022 17/22 77.27