99 victories for Red Bull

The Spanish Grand Prix 2023 has allowed two distinct realities to establish an important step to get closer to significant historical goals: on the one hand there was in fact the 40th victory in Max Verstappen’s career which, in the event of another success, would equal the personal best of a legend of Formula 1 such as Ayrton Senna, who stopped at 41 victories before his tragic death in 1994. On the other hand, the 99th success of Red Bull in Formula 1. Consequently, with another victory (which could come precisely on the occasion of the home GP in Austria, scheduled in two weeks), the Milton Keynes team would reach 100.

From 2009 to today

Founded in 2005 after taking over Jaguar, Red Bull took its first top step of the podium in 2009year in which it was Sebastian Vettel to give the first success to the house of Dietrich Mateschitz in Chinese Grand Prix, weekend in which the latter also obtained its first pole position. Still in that same year, but in that case at Silverstone, the German also set the first of many fastest laps by a Red Bull driver, while even earlier, in the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix, it was David Coulthard who went down in history with the 3 th place in the Monaco Grand Prix, synonymous with the team’s first podium.

The winners and the big numbers

From that weekend in Shanghai, Vettel then gave birth to a personal and team golden age characterized by four consecutive world titles for drivers and constructors from 2010 to 2013, with the future Ferrari driver capable of conquering a total of 38 victories. A record recently broken by Max Verstappenas mentioned temporarily stopped a 40 hits and potentially a candidate to magnify his record quickly, given the potential and superiority of the RB19 over his opponents demonstrated in the first 7 GPs of the season. Furthermore, the Dutchman is the other driver from the Milton Keynes company who can boast the victory of one or more world titles, two to be precise. In this way, Red Bull boasts a total of six drivers’ and five constructors’ championships. On the other hand, few of the other 16 riders who have competed in at least one GP in Red Bull in their career are capable of winning a GP: Mark Webber (9), Daniel Ricciardo (7) and Sergio Pereznow Verstappen’s teammate with 5 affirmations. In almost twenty years of history, and with 354 GPs to its credit, Red Bull has also collected a total of 87 pole positions and 88 fastest lapsas well as of 245 podiums, 26 of which with shotguns.

The other teams in triple figures

With the next victory, the Milton Keynes team would thus achieve the 100th success in its history, becoming the fifth team to reach such a goal: the absolute record belongs to Ferrarihowever, the only team to have exceeded 200 victories with 242 affirmations. Behind him is the McLarencurrently stopped at 182 and followed by Mercedes at 125. The situation is more complex Williamsin the midst of a crisis of results for several years and which is unable to increase its number of 114 victories. As a result, Red Bull could concretely achieve two objectives, perhaps already this year: the more within reach of 100 successes in F1, and that of establishing itself as the fourth most successful team ever.