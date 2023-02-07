We will have to wait until 2026 to witness the official return of the Ford in Formula 1, but the official announcement during the presentation of the Red Bull RB19 in New York has already opened debates and opinions of all kinds on this marriage. In that season, in addition to the Formula 1 debut of another engine manufacturer such as Audi, the Detroit giant will materialize the agreement established with the current reigning world champion team, today in collaboration with Honda (of which the name of a potential team to which it will be able to supply engines in 2026 is still known) and intended for the construction of Red Bull Powertrains also thanks to the supply of Made in USA technologies.

In this way, the Michigan-based house will make its return to the Circus for the first time since 2004, with the investment for the return to Formula 1 which will bring benefits to the US car brand itself, even more than Red Bull. An opinion, this, provided by a former driver like Karun Chandhoknow commentator for Sky Sports: “I believe that Ford made the better deal – explained the Indian – because they don’t need to invest the resources that Audi is investing, for example. If this were to present itself as a full-fledged team, it would cost them hundreds of millions to get it all up and running for any length of time. Ford, on the other hand, joins a company that has already won races and championships, and which has an engine department that is already well on its way towards the 2026 rules. In the last 18 months they have hired a large number of people from Mercedes, and for the Ford is essentially a complementary business operation, so it will cost them much less to get involved with a team that is already at the forefront of the sport.”

An advantage, among others, which Red Bull will also be able to enjoy, which will not be forced to fight for greater control of the team as would presumably have occurred with the Porsche, which is why an agreement has not been reached with the Stuttgart company. With Ford focusing exclusively on the power unit department, the Anglo-Austrian team won’t have to worry about possible infighting: “If you go back to the 1960s when Ford came with the famous Cosworth DFV they still had the Ford badges Chandhok added. he spent $100,000 at the time, which was the best investment he could make in the sport, and he got a lot of exposure over the course of three decades. I think for the Red Bull is a great deal. Both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko didn’t want to give up control, and that was the limiting factor in the Porsche deal. This is not a problem in the deal with Ford, so I think it’s an advantage for both Red Bull and Ford.”