Doohan-Alpine, just waiting for the announcement

“Wait until September.” As Helmut Marko has given fans and insiders an appointment regarding the future of Liam Lawson, a driver who seems forced to remain on the bench in 2024 after the confirmation of Sergio Perez in Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo in Racing Bulls during the summer break.

The New Zealand driver could terminate his contract with Red Bull if he does not have guarantees related to his arrival in F1 and according to Eddie Jordan Marko is preparing the dramatic turn of events. “Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull in 2025 will be Liam Lawson – Jordan said in the podcast Formula For Success which he creates together with David Coulthard – and in 2026 Verstappen will race with Mercedes”.

Liam Lawson will not be the only driver who grew up within the Red Bull youth programme who will debut in F1 in 2025 (it should not be forgotten that a year ago for some races Lawson replaced the injured Ricciardo in AlphaTauri, scoring points in Singapore). In fact, the official announcement regarding the signing of Jack Doohan with Alpine for 2025. The Australian would partner Pierre Gasly, already confirmed by the team now managed by Flavio Briatore. Doohan was part of the Red Bull youth program from 2017 to 2021 before moving to the Alpine academy.