by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, who will be Verstappen's partner?

Among the few certainties that exist in Formula 1 in the medium-long term is the Max Verstappen-Red Bull pairing. For years, the Milton Keynes team has protected itself from any transfer talk, covering the Dutchman with gold to ensure his stay until 2028. An investment of over 50 million dollars a year which is paying dividends, considered the three-time world champion's phenomenal 2023.

For a Verstappen who dominates Formula 1, there is a second Red Bull driver in extreme difficulty. Sergio Perez, despite three victories in the first five races of 2023, ended the season 290 points behind Super Max. The fault was due to an absolutely insufficient central part, peppered with repeated errors that excluded him from the championship games even well before of the end of the European part of the calendar.

Horner's words

Christian Horner, who defended Perez as best he could all year (sometimes even against the evidence), is well aware that this season he will also have to look at the rest of the grid, to ensure a reliable second driver from 2025: “As a team, we want to field the most competitive pairing possible and we want the right dynamic within the team“, these are his words to his compatriots Sky Sports UK. “Max and Checo were a very successful couple. Checo, in his three years with us, achieved a fourth, a third and a second place in the drivers' standings, so he has had a good run. We know Daniel well (Ricciardo, ed.), it's good to have him back. Of course everything is open for 2025. For us, having internal and also external options is not bad“.

The contract

Internal and external options, therefore. Perez, who will be in the last year of his contract in 2024, will have to watch his back not only from Ricciardo (who however this year was beaten in AlphaTauri by Yuki Tsunoda with the same number of races held), but also from drivers who are currently outside the Red Bull universe. The latter hypothesis is not at all excluded, because promoting Tsunoda could make less sense considering Honda's move to Aston Martin, plus Ricciardo and Perez will be 36 and 35 years old respectively in 2025, a significantly older age than they have used to Milton Keynes.