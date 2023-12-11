Dennis' golden year

The FIA ​​awards ceremony brought together all the winning drivers of the main categories recognized by the International Federation, including Jake Dennis, Formula E champion 2022-2023. This marked the end of a season for the Briton from the Andretti team to remember not only for his successes in the top electric series, but also for the experiences he had in Formula 1.

The emotions on the track

Although Red Bull test driver from 2021, the team he joined after having held the same role in Aston Martin since 2018, Dennis had the opportunity to take to the track for the first time during a official free practice sessiondoing it ad Abu Dhabi. On the Tuesday following the race weekend, the 28-year-old took a second test at the wheel of the RB19 at Yas Marina, in that case during the post-season tests: “Honestly, I've been doing all this simulator work with these guys for the last 5 years and Christian Horner warned me that I would be getting in the car for FP1 – he declared during the awards ceremony – there's really nothing like it, you come into these corners at 300 km/h and brake at 100 meters and try to prepare yourself for the G-force you're about to experience. There is nothing that comes close, these cars are like space ships. Even at the end of Tuesday, when I did a full 125 laps, it was just immense. The best day of my career. All credit goes to these guys for building something so special.”

Preparation for the next World Cup

Strong emotions therefore for the Englishman, who is now preparing to defend the world championship crown in Formula E in preparation for the Mexico City E-Prix, the first event of the next season scheduled in a month's time. Even before this commitment, however, the driver still had the opportunity to dedicate himself to Formula 1, this time to the simulator. A session that is also special and focused on the future.

The first comments on the new car

Remaining at Red Bull, Dennis performed the first tests even at the wheel of the new RB20i.e. the single-seater that the Milton Keynes team will field next championship. Here too, there was no shortage of encouraging indications: “This car is crazy – he added in reference to the RB19 – but hopefully the RB20 will be good too. I can confirm that going to the simulator is pretty good, so we should be good for next year“. These words from Jake Dennis follow those of Adrian Newey who declared himself decidedly optimistic with a view to 2024 on the performance of the RB20 which according to the aerodynamics wizard will be even faster than the dominating RB19.