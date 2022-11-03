Despite the one-two world championship drivers-constructors that the Red Bull got this year for the first time since 2013, the last few weeks for the Milton Keynes team have not been particularly straightforward. In fact, the Austrian team has been at the center of a fierce controversy for over a month for the ascertained failure to respect the budget cap during the 2021 season. The team headed by Christian Horner eventually reached an agreement with the Federation that will force the team to pay a fine of 7 million dollars and to have a 10% reduction on the development of the single-seater with regard to the work in the wind tunnel in the next 12 months.

Horner in Mexico had defined “very strict”The punishment decided by the FIA ​​while most of the rival teams – Ferrari and McLaren above all – had vice versa criticized the Federation for having used a too delicate yardstick towards the current reigning world champions. Speaking to the Austrian newspaper Osterreich Horner’s right arm too, Helmut Markohinted that the team is already working for minimize the effects of sanctions taxes on the developments of the car next year. “Let’s not let these actions lead us astray – said Marko – and we compensate for this lack with greater motivation. We can also mitigate the lack of wind tunnel work with other activities, such as weight saving or suspension strategies. These are logical consequences“.

However, there is also the question whether, after the problems related to the 2021 budget, Red Bull is not in danger of run into an overrun also for the current season. In this regard, and especially in the future, Marko made it clear that Red Bull is taking concrete steps to resolve any hitches: “We are making changes to our accounting and legal departments“, Concluded the 79-year-old manager from Graz.