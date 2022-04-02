The 2022 Formula 1 world championship has just started, with only two races disputed, but at home Red Bull there is already talk of the future as far as their pilots are concerned. Specifically, the one who is attracting the most attention from the top management of the Milton Keynes house is the Frenchman from AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly, whose past is also linked to a brief experience with the Anglo-Austrian team. In 2019, after having played two convincing seasons in Toro Rosso, the transalpine was promoted to the official team alongside Max Verstappen, however competing in a less than brilliant championship in terms of performance. Not surprisingly, in the middle of that season, Gasly was in fact relegated to Toro Rosso, remaining permanently in Faenza from then until today. Moreover, the number 10 already had the opportunity to redeem himself with a 2nd place in Brazil, but above all by winning the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

Thanks also to that success, which was followed by a 2021 to be framed, Gasly did not hide his primary goal for the future, which is to be able to soon obtain a second chance at Red Bull. With regard to these statements, released on the eve of this world championship, the Head of the youth program of Red Bull himself recently intervened, Helmut Markowho expressed his opinion on the possibilities of welcoming Gasly again: “We still have a contract with him until 2023 – explained to formel.de – if this expires and we fail to offer him a promotion opportunity at the same time, most likely we would lose itAnd we don’t want this“. In addition, Marko replied to the statements of a fellow countryman such as former driver Gerhard Berger, who said that Gasly has all the credentials for a second chance: “Gerhard is right – he answered – but at the moment we still have a contract with Perez. We have to compare the performance of these two drivers. We still have half a year with ‘Checo’ to do it “.